Meduri Farms Closes Debt Refinancing and Secures Capital for Future Growth
Family owned and operated since 1984, Meduri Farms is the largest employer in Polk County, Oregon.
Company is dedicated to sustainable growth and financial stability and its mission of providing quality fruit products to food manufactures worldwide.
Today is a major milestone in the history of Meduri Farms with the successful completion of our debt refinancing.”DALLAS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meduri Farms, a leading global producer of dried fruit ingredients, today announced it has successfully closed a debt refinancing.
— Dominic Meduri, President of Meduri Farms
“Today is a major milestone in the history of Meduri Farms with the successful completion of our debt refinancing. This next phase of the Company is dedicated to sustainable growth and financial stability, in addition to our continued mission of providing quality fruit products for some of the biggest food manufacturers in the world,” said Dominic Meduri, President of Meduri Farms. “We could not have navigated this process without the support of SierraConstellation. We also want to thank our suppliers, customers, and employees who have remained incredibly loyal as we’ve navigated the challenges of the past few years.”
Philip Kaestle of SierraConstellation Partners served as Chief Restructuring Officer to Meduri Farms, leading the debt refinancing process which included the infusion of capital to reestablish Meduri Farms’ strong financial position and the repayment of debt to its incumbent lenders.
“It has been a privilege to work alongside Dominic and the entire team at Meduri Farms. The Company is well positioned for continued leadership as a global producer, delivering the high-quality products that we all enjoy today, while maintaining its commitment to drive economic growth in the area,” added Kaestle.
Family owned and operated since 1984, Meduri Farms, Polk County, Oregon’s largest employer, is an exporting global powerhouse and an innovator of dried blueberry and other dried fruit products. The Company owns and operates an infusion and drying production facility, along with its own packaging line. Recently, Meduri Farm’s cofounder, Joe Meduri, was the recipient of the “Food Manufacturing and Advances in Blueberry Products” award by the United States Highbush Blueberry Council.
Up next for Meduri Farms are two of the industry’s biggest events, including the INC World Nut & Dried Fruit Congress, May 8-10, 2024 in Vancouver, BC and SIAL China, Asia’s largest food and beverage trade show, May 28-30, 2024 in Shanghai, China.
Michael Fletcher of Tonkon Torp LLP served as legal counsel to Meduri Farms in connection with the debt refinancing and related transactions.
For more information on Meduri Farms visit, https://medurifarms.com/.
