Meaghan Murphy Shares Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Every Type of Mom
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Mother's Day just around the corner, many people are scrambling to find the perfect gift for their moms. However, for those who have moms that claim to have everything, the task can be even more daunting. But fear not, Meaghan Murphy, lifestyle expert, is here to help with her ultimate gift guide for every type of mom.
As a mother of three and an expert in all things motherhood, Meaghan Murphy understands the struggle of finding the right gift for moms. That's why she has teamed up with four fantastic brands - HP, iRobot, RENPHO, and M&M's - to share her top gift ideas for every type of mom. To learn more, please view the accompanying video below.
Meaghan Murphy's gift guide offers a variety of options to ensure that there is something for every type of mom. So, whether it's shopping for a tech guru, a busy mom, a self-care enthusiast, or a chocolate lover, Meaghan has got it covered. This Mother's Day, show appreciation with a thoughtful and unique gift from Meaghan's ultimate gift guide.
Meaghan is an author, editor, lifestyle and health expert, and hack master. Over her 20+ year magazine career, she’s worked on titles spanning from Cosmo to SELF to Good Housekeeping. She’s also a regular guest expert on shows like Live with Kelly & Ryan and Today and the co-host of Off the Gram podcast. Her debut book "Your Fully Charged Life" is her science-backed guide to living with optimism and YAY.
