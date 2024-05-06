HyperFiber Launches Fiber-Optic Internet in Port Charlotte, Florida
Company Unveils Gigabit-Speed Fiber Internet, Empowering Residents with Choice.
With this investment, residents now have a choice in available internet providers, and can tap into the ease and benefits of HyperFiber’s fiber-optic internet service.”PORT CHARLOTTE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HyperFiber®, an independent, high-speed 100 percent fiber internet provider, announced today that the company will deliver fiber internet in Port Charlotte, allowing more than 31,000 homes in the area access to HyperFiber’s reliable, gigabit-speed services. With this investment, HyperFiber aims to continue creating a “Hyper-Connected City” in Port Charlotte, where residents have their choice of high-speed, quality internet services, bringing enhanced possibilities for work, entertainment, and overall connectivity.
— Dan Kennedy, President and CEO of HyperFiber.
“I was excited to learn that HyperFiber was coming to our community,” said Port Charlotte resident and homeowner, Kevin Senffner. “Access to lightning-fast fiber internet is a game-changer for Port Charlotte. Signing up for HyperFiber’s service was simple and the level of attention I’ve already received has been a welcome change from my previous internet provider.”
Charlotte County’s Engineering Division echoed similar sentiments and discussed looking forward to collaborating with HyperFiber, which would poise the community for enhanced connection, fueling progress and innovation.
As HyperFiber’s service becomes available throughout the area, residents will have access to lightning-fast speeds of one gigabit [1000 Mbps]. The first Port Charlotte customers can expect connection by the end of April, with installation continuing throughout the spring and summer.
“We are proud to bring reliable, high-speed services to Port Charlotte,” said Dan Kennedy, President and CEO of HyperFiber. “With this investment, residents now have a choice in available internet providers, and can tap into the ease and benefits of HyperFiber’s fiber-optic internet service.”
The HyperFiber connection is symmetrical, meaning upload and download speeds are equal, ensuring a seamless and lag-free internet experience. Customers can choose from three plans – 1 Gig (or 1000 Mbps), 500 Mbps or 250 Mbps. HyperFiber offers a “1 Gig for Life” plan, guaranteeing customers in good standing the same rate as long as they remain with HyperFiber. There are no contracts, no equipment charges or installation fees, and no data caps.
“We hope to be the last internet decision Port Charlotte residents ever have to make. Our simple, hassle-free pricing and reliable connection speeds set us apart,” said Scott Jackson, Director of Direct Sales and Field Operations. ”As part of the Port Charlotte community, we are committed to delivering an exceptional internet experience with service from a local team of dedicated professionals, who care about our customers.”
Residents interested in signing up or checking to see if HyperFiber’s service is available in their immediate area can visit https://shop.hyperfiber.com/#/order/1 for more information.
About HyperFiber
HyperFiber is the last internet decision consumers will ever need to make with 1 Gig for Life, simple pricing, and future-proof fiber solutions from a reliable, hassle-free provider. With HyperFiber, there are no contracts, no limits/data caps, no equipment charges (WiFi included), and always local service. Learn more at hyperfiber.com.
Emma Sammuli
HyperFiber
+1 6366976098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook