Healey-Driscoll Administration announces steps to protect patients, workers, and access to care as Steward Health Care enters bankruptcy  

Boston — Today, the Healey-Driscoll Administration shared efforts to preserve access to care and services following Steward Health Care filing for Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. The administration has launched a call center and website for patients as part of the next step in its Incident Command structure. As of today, the facilities are operating as usual.

Massachusetts will actively participate in Steward’s bankruptcy proceedings to advocate for local interests and uphold state law and regulatory requirements as Steward seeks to transition ownership of its Massachusetts-based facilities.

“It is essential that the people of Massachusetts know that Steward hospitals and outpatient facilities are open and operating as usual. No one should hesitate to seek care,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Our administration has been planning for this scenario for months, and we have the right people, resources and structures in place to respond. Every step of the way, we are committed to protecting patients, workers and access to care. Steward’s financial challenges are the result of greed, mismanagement, and a lack of transparency. This bankruptcy filing is an important step toward Steward’s orderly exit out of Massachusetts.”

“For months, as Massachusetts residents have waited for definitive actions from Steward, we have been preparing for the possibility of this outcome,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh. “We have been working with partners across health care in each region to make sure we are addressing the needs of each community. We will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to support patients and staff during this transition.”

“The public is rightly frustrated right now, and I share their concerns. My office is working to get answers and we intend to seek accountability for any laws that may have been violated,” said Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell. “We expect the bankruptcy process to bring about transparency and stability, as well as greater legal oversight over Steward’s operations than before. We’ll continue to work within that process to protect patients and employees who are showing up on the frontlines each day.”

Since the beginning of this situation, the Healey-Driscoll Administration has been working with internal and external advisors and across government to ensure the continued stability of the state’s health care system and protect patients’ access to care as Steward seeks to address its financial challenges. Last week, the Department of Public Health (DPH) implemented its emergency operations protocol and incident command structure as a means of coordinating decision-making and response to the Steward situation in a thoughtful, collaborative, and timely way.

Steward facilities are open and treating patients as usual. DPH will maintain its monitors in all Steward facilities. DPH has implemented an emergency operations and incident command structure to help guide the state’s response during the Steward bankruptcy process and ensure bidirectional communication with everyone involved. This structure will help continue DPH’s mission of protecting patients in health care facilities and supporting the health care workforce so they have the tools they need to provide care to the people of Massachusetts.

“Individuals and communities across Massachusetts must have access to quality health care,” said Robert Goldstein, MD, PhD, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. “People count on and trust their health care providers to be there when in need. Any suggestion of a possible disruption in care understandably causes concern. DPH will continue to work closely with health care leaders and communities across the state, and we are united in our commitment to protecting access to quality care that our residents deserve and need.”

For more information about Steward Health Care’s Chapter 11 case, visit the administration’s dedicated website at mass.gov/StewardResources or call the patient hotline at 617-468-2189 (local) or 833-305-2070 (toll-free).

