Delawareans Can Buy Discounted Compost Bins Online Through State-Initiated Program

Composting food scraps along with yard waste not only reduces the amount of waste going to Delaware’s landfills, the process also produces organic material that can be used to enrich garden soil. Encouraging residents to make use of this natural, low cost resource, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is promoting a community sale of compost bins online. Through strategic bulk purchasing, DNREC is able to offer compost bins, rain barrels and accessories at reduced prices, just in time for International Composting Awareness Week, May 6 to 12.

“If you have been thinking about trying composting in your garden, this is a great opportunity to purchase a composter,” said DNREC Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances Director Tim Ratsep. “In addition to sending less to our landfills, you’ll have less trash to haul to the curb and, with a little time and effort, you’ll be making your own soil to help your garden grow without a trip to a home improvement store to purchase bagged soil or use of chemical fertilizers.”

DNREC’s Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances has engaged BrandBuilders, a vendor contracted by the state, to administer the sale. The vendor has launched a dedicated website, dnrec.compostersale.com, where Delawareans can choose from a variety of rain barrels and composter models and order their choices online now through Thursday, July 11.

Residents will be able to pick up their purchases on Saturday, July 13, times to be announced, at these three locations:

New Castle County: 391 Lukens Drive, New Castle, DE

Kent County: 155 Commerce Way Suite B, Dover, DE

Sussex County: 901 Pilottown Road, Lewes, DE

DNREC also offers a backyard composting guide online, with easy to follow instructions and tips for success, and more information about composting at de.gov/composting.

