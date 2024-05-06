On This Page

Date: June 17 - 18, 2024 Day1: Mon, Jun 17 12:30 PM - 5:30 PM ET Day2: Tue, Jun 18 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM ET

About

The Partnership for DSCSA Governance (PDG) and FDA are hosting a joint public meeting on the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) implementation and stabilization efforts. This free meeting serves as a checkpoint midway in the stabilization period, affording industry, FDA and others an opportunity to share stabilization progress that has been made, stabilization activity that remains and areas of remaining concern.

The meeting provides representative stakeholder groups an opportunity to share information that supports all stakeholders in efficiently executing the remaining steps needed to achieve enhanced product tracing together. This includes:

In-Person Attendance

The meeting will be held at 601 New Jersey Ave. NW, Suite 350, Washington, DC 20001. Space is limited for in-person attendance. Attendance generally will be allocated in the order registrations are received. However, in-person attendance may be reallocated to ensure a balanced representation of trading partners’ perspectives.

Your request to attend in-person is not guaranteed. In-person confirmations will be provided by email by May 14, 2024. We do not recommend booking travel until you have received a confirmation email. All attendees are responsible for their own travel expenses, but a complimentary lunch will be provided.

Virtual Attendance

Virtual attendance is subject to capacity limits, and the meeting agenda is structured to promote a balanced engagement opportunity among in-person and virtual attendees.

Attendance generally will be allocated in the order registrations are received. However, attendance may be reallocated to ensure a balanced representation of trading partners’ perspectives.

Meeting information for virtual participation will be emailed by May 31, 2024.

Request for Oral Presentations

Individuals interested in presenting during the public meeting should indicate their request to present by checking the relevant box on the registration form. There will be no same-day registration available for oral presentations.

We will strive to accommodate requests for oral presentations. Individuals and organizations with common interests are encouraged to consolidate or coordinate their presentations and may submit a single request to present.

Time allotted for each presentation will depend on the number of requests received and may be limited. Presentation confirmations will be emailed by May 31, 2024.

Contact

admin@members.dscsagovernance.org

