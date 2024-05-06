FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is now accepting public comment on the wording of a citizen initiative question that will appear on the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election ballot, unless enacted by the Legislature as written.

The department’s Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions certified An Act to Limit Contributions to Political Action Committees That Make Independent Expenditures in February. The ballot question, as drafted, reads:

“Do you want to set a $5,000 limit for giving to groups that spend money independently to support or defeat candidates for office?”

State law requires Secretary Bellows to present each proposed legislation “in a clear, concise and direct manner that describes the subject matter… as simply as possible.” She will be accepting public comments regarding the question’s form and content for a 30-day period, beginning today, Tuesday, April 30 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 30. All comments will be reviewed and considered before the ballot question is finalized.

Comments will be accepted via the online submission form, email, mail or in person:

The full text of the proposed legislation is available on the Citizen Initiatives webpage, along with proponent information.

###