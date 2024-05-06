Questex’s StreamTV Show Announces the 2024 StreamTV Awards Finalists

Winners to be Revealed June 24 at StreamTV Awards Dinner in Denver, During the StreamTV Show

NEW YORK, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show today announces the finalists for the StreamTV Awards program, which celebrate and honor the innovators and leaders that are making a difference in driving viewership, revenue growth and elevating their brands and organizations.



The finalists were chosen based on innovation, engagement, leadership, strategy, engagement, audience, revenue and partnerships.

Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Questex Technology Group said, “With 200% more applications than 2023, we're thrilled with the growth of our annual StreamTV Awards program. As a result, this year's finalists are as deserving as any in the history of the competition. Congratulations to all finalists, and thank you to our esteemed judges for their hard work in making this year's program a success. We look forward to honoring everyone at our flagship StreamTV Show event in June."

The 2024 finalists are:

Advertising Executive of the Year

Amy Leifer, DIRECTV Advertising

Jamie Power, The Walt Disney Company

Ria Madrid, Wurl

Tony Marlow, LG Ad Solutions

Content Partnerships Executive of the Year

Akhilesh Gupta, Asia TV USA Ltd.

Amy Kuessner, Pluto TV

Annie O'Brien, Samsung TV Plus

Leslie Falbo, Amagi Corporation

Emerging Leaders

Danny Pruett, Samsung TV Plus

Isabel Bonebrake, Fubo

Matthew Dominguez, Cox Media Group

Tyler Budd, Blue Ant Media

FAST Channel of the Year

BBC Top Gear

Love Nature

Love The Planet

NFL Channel

Tennis Channel - T2

The Walking Dead FAST Channel

Innovation in Advertising

DIRECTV Advertising and Yospace: Maximizing fill-rates for live sports

DIRECTV Advertising: Innovation in Advanced Advertising

Harmonic: VOS360 Ad SaaS with In-Stream Advertising

Wurl: Wurl ContentDiscovery

Innovation in Content Delivery & Distribution

Eluvio: Eluvio Content Fabric and Application Suite - Casablanca Release

Local Now: Local Now

Verimatrix: Verimatrix Streamkeeper

Zixi: Zixi Software Defined Video Platform (SDVP)

Innovation in Monetization

Cleeng: ChurnIQ

MyBundle: Innovating Monetization During the Migration from Legacy Pay TV to Streaming

ThinkAnalytics: ThinkFAST

Vevo: Vevo

Xumo: Xumo AMS



Innovation in User Experience

Plex: Discover Together: Streaming's first integrated community feature

Google TV: Google TV and the Android TV OS

Bango: The Digital Vending Machine® from Bango

XITE Networks: XITE Networks

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Samsung TV Plus: Conan O'Brien TV

HauntTV, a Blue Ant Media FAST Channel: HauntTV

Pluto TV: Pluto TV Country

Stingray: Stingray Naturescape celebrates Earth Day

Marketing Executive of the Year

Aileen del Cid, Samsung TV Plus

Sylvia George, AMC Networks

Val Kaplan, Pluto TV



Streaming Platform of the Year

Local Now

Plex

Pluto TV

Roku

Samsung TV Plus



StreamTV Impact Award

AMC Networks

Innovid

Pluto TV



Technology Executive of the Year

Ashley Hovey, Xperi

Jeff DiTullio, Atmosphere TV

Scott Olechowski, Plex

Vijay Sajja, Evergent Technologies, Inc.

The judging panel included experts from the Streaming Television Industry.

The winners will be announced at the StreamTV Awards Dinner on June 24 at the Westin Westminster in Denver, CO, as part of the StreamTV Show, which takes place June 24-26 in Denver. To attend the StreamTV Show and the Awards dinner, click here.

