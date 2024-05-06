Celebrating Local, State, and Federal Workers

Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted her administration’s commitment to supporting New York’s public workforce in honor of Public Service Recognition Week, a nationwide celebration of the contributions from local, state, and federal workers. As part of the celebration, Governor Hochul unveiled an updated StateJobsNY website with thousands of job openings in state government and launched a public awareness effort to promote state hiring and boost recruitment. In addition, the Governor issued a proclamation declaring Public Service Recognition Week in New York from May 5-11, 2024, and announced that state landmarks would be lit blue on Thursday, May 9 in celebration of Public Service Recognition Week. The announcement builds on the Governor’s continued support for public workers, including major initiatives launched as part of her 2024 State of the State address to build and modernize New York’s public workforce.

“New York’s hardworking public workforce is the key to our state’s success,” Governor Hochul said. “From the teachers who educate our children to the police officers who protect our communities and the doctors and nurses who administer aid, New York State employees perform extraordinary work every day to improve the lives of their fellow New Yorkers. During this year’s Public Service Recognition Week, I am reaffirming my administration’s commitment to supporting our state workers, with union contracts that honor their contributions, historic benefits like fully paid parental leave, and brand new initiatives launched as part of my State of the State agenda to grow, modernize, and diversify their ranks.”

Department of Civil Service Commissioner and Civil Service Commission President Timothy R. Hogues said, “There has never been a better time to join public service, and under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State government is taking bold steps to recruit, hire, and retain a talented and diverse public sector workforce and grow the next generation of employees and leaders, to the benefit of all who live in the Empire State. I encourage all jobseekers, from communities across the state, to look at the variety of career opportunities available and apply today.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “NY HELPS is a transformative initiative that will help state agencies not only fill critical job openings more efficiently, but also make New York State a more competitive employer in the job market. By removing barriers and simplifying the path for job seekers, we ensure our workforce is skilled, diverse, and fully engaged in meeting the needs of all New Yorkers."

To promote the thousands of open jobs and the breadth of career opportunities available to all, the Department of Civil Service is launching a multi-faceted marketing and public awareness campaign. The campaign, which will be featured across digital and out-of-home channels in both English and Spanish, highlights the value of public service, and the benefits and diverse opportunities available across state government. Initial campaign videos, which will be launched in the beginning in May, are available online.

In addition, in honor of Public Service Recognition Week, Governor Hochul has directed the Office of General Services to illuminate the following landmarks dark blue on Thursday, May 9:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

Governor Hochul’s 2024 State of the State Agenda

As part of Governor Hochul’s 2024 State of the State, the Governor announced an expansion of the New York Hiring for Emergency Limited Placement Statewide program to assist agencies in better filling vacancies open to the public so that the state can better meet the needs of New Yorkers. Since the program’s inception in 2023, more than 8,900 New Yorkers have been hired into the initial HELP program, allowing the state and local governments to quickly fill critical health and human services roles. In addition, the Governor directed the Department of Civil Service to review college degree requirements for hundreds of civil service titles and consider equivalent experience, where appropriate, removing educational barriers for approximately 1,000 titles.

