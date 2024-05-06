Fish and Wildlife Almanac, May 6 (published May 6, 2024)

Mille Lacs walleye catch-and-release reminder

Mille Lacs Lake walleye fishing will be catch-and-release during the spring and summer with the opportunity to harvest a walleye starting on Friday, Aug. 16.

During the open water harvest opportunity beginning on Aug. 16, anglers will be able to keep one walleye that is 21-23 inches in length or that is greater than 28 inches. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources designed the regulation to keep the state’s walleye take within the limit agreed upon with tribal nations.

Anglers are reminded to protect Mille Lacs Lake and all Minnesota waters from aquatic invasive species by cleaning and draining watercraft and equipment and disposing of unwanted bait in the trash. A decontamination station is available 24/7 at the Shaw-Bosh-Kung Bay public access on the west side of Mille Lacs Lake about 8 miles south of Garrison.

Complete Mille Lacs Lake fishing regulations and regularly updated surveys showing ongoing state-licensed angler catches of walleye, northern pike and yellow perch are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Get fishing questions answered on DNR fishing webpage

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a fishing webpage to help answer angler questions. The page answers questions like:

What species can I fish for?

What kind of bait is legal?

What kind of fish can I keep?

The page also is a mobile-friendly destination for information on when, where and how to fish. Users can find links to LakeFinder, which provides maps and detailed information on lakes throughout the state, and the new StreamFinder tool that provides a description, species list, regulations and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota. The DNR fishing page also includes an online version of Minnesota fishing regulations, plus online versions of the 2024 Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet available in English, Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish.

Fishing regulations available online in Hmong, Karen, Somali, Spanish

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has translated the state’s 2024 fishing regulations into Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish, the four most commonly spoken languages, apart from English, in Minnesota.

The translated regulations are available in digital format on the Minnesota DNR website and in print at locations in late May where they are most likely to be in demand, including at select DNR offices, license vendors and some Minnesota state parks.

People can request a copy of the English, Hmong, Karen, Somali or Spanish regulation booklets be mailed to them by calling the DNR’s Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367 or by emailing [email protected]. Translated regulation booklets will be mailed once available in late May.

The Minnesota DNR Information Center also offers interpretation in more than 200 languages and provides information in alternative formats for individuals with disabilities. For TTY/TDD communication contact us through the Minnesota Relay Service at 711 or 800-627-3529.

Minnesota moms: Join the Mother’s Day weekend fishing challenge

Moms who live in Minnesota are invited to join a free virtual fishing challenge Saturday, May 11, through Sunday, May 12, during Take a Mom Fishing Weekend, when all Minnesota moms can fish without purchasing a fishing license.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is partnering with the Student Angler Organization and Women Anglers of Minnesota to host the challenge.

To participate in the Mother’s Day weekend fishing challenge, moms simply need to join the Facebook group called “Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge 2024” and post one photo of each fish they catch — we want to see how many fish Minnesota moms catch!

All participants who submit one or more fish photos will have their name entered in a random drawing for prizes provided by the Student Angler Organization and their partners, including gift cards for SCHEELS and Lund. Additionally, participants are invited to tune in for a pre-challenge virtual Fishing 101 class, hosted by Women Anglers of Minnesota in the challenge Facebook group on May 7. Challenge details are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

DNR urges people to leave deer fawns alone

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources asks that people avoid disturbing or touching deer fawns, which are born around this time of year.

Most fawns are born in mid-May to mid-June, and fawns do not attempt to evade predators during their first few weeks of life. Instead, they remain still to avoid being seen. During these times, fawns are learning critical survival skills from their mothers but are often left on their own while their mothers forage watchfully nearby.

Be assured deer fawns are likely fine even if they look abandoned or fragile. Even if the fawn is known to be wounded or abandoned due to car strike or animal attack, do not transport it without talking to a wildlife rehabilitator. Moving a fawn can be detrimental to the animal and increase the risk of disease spread. For more information about what to do when people find fawns or other species of young wild animals, visit the Minnesota DNR website.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on fishing opener and alternative lawns

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the spring program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, May 8, join DNR staff as they go live while shore fishing to talk about the upcoming fishing opener and Take a Mom Fishing Weekend on May 11-12. The webinar will focus on the upcoming fishing season, DNR fishing updates, favorite lures, and how to be more successful fishing. People might also hear about a great fishing spot or two!

In a webinar on Wednesday, May 15, join members of Altlawns of Richfield and Bloomington, a community group of residents, who will discuss creating lawns with biodiverse native plant species, offer tips, and answer questions on managing and maintaining a native lawn landscape.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.