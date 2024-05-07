Cysurance Covers Check Point Software's New Managed Firewall Service, Offering Data Center Customers Access to Insurance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cysurance, a next-generation risk mitigation company that certifies, warrants and insures security solutions deployed by enterprise end-users, and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider, announced that they have jointly introduced a certified and warrantied Managed Firewall-as-a-Service (MFaaS) offering for data center and colocation customers. In addition, by leveraging Check Point’s Infinity Global Service team, Cysurance is also offering clients an Insurability Assessment Program.

“Data centers are prime targets for cyberattacks due to the vast amounts of sensitive data they store and process,” said Kirsten Bay, CEO of Cysurance. “Cyber threats, including malware, ransomware, DDoS attacks and insider threats pose significant risks to data center customers. The Cysurance Certification and Warranty program combined with our joint insurability assessment service gives our insurance carrier partners the confidence to offer comprehensive -- but affordable -- cyber security policies.”

Check Point’s MFaaS offering has taken several measures to enhance the protection of data center service providers and their enterprise customers.

“Check Point’s MFaaS has a proven track record of catching 99.8% of bad actors, reducing the risk exposure for data center customers and making them less vulnerable to evolving threats in the digital landscape,” said Bill Diaz, Vice President of Vertical Solution Business at Check Point. “We are delighted to join forces with Cysurance to provide this unique and exclusive cyber security certification, warranty and insurability assessment service to safeguard our data center and colocation customers from emerging threats and significantly improve their risk management position.”

As a result, Check Point’s MFaaS solution meets the most stringent requirements demanded by underwriters of enterprise technology risks. As a program underwriter, the warranties attached to Cysurance-certified solutions can be applied to cyber-insurance deductibles and other out-of-pocket expenses until insurance programs are activated.

About Cysurance

Cysurance is a next-generation risk mitigation company that certifies, warrants and insures security solutions deployed by enterprise end-users. Certified solutions providers meet the most stringent requirements demanded by underwriters of risks associated with hardware, software, infrastructure and security services deployed by enterprises across all industries and geographies. Certified offerings minimize vulnerabilities faced by public, private and non-profit leaders. Our mission is to work with market-leading players in IT, cyber risk management and the insurance community to enhance business resilience by protecting revenue and supporting rapid recovery in the event of an incident. For more information, visit www.cysurance.com.