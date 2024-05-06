Province seeks proposals for modular home construction

CANADA, May 6 - Creating a local modular home fabrication facility will help fast track housing starts across the Island.

As part of the Province’s commitment to improve the housing supply outlined in Building Together – Prince Edward Island Housing Strategy 2024-2029, members of the private sector interested in establishing a modular home construction facility are invited to submit an expression of interest proposal to Finance PEI.

“The opportunity to expand our local manufacturing sector to modular home fabrication brings not only economy value to our province, but it will make a direct positive contribution to our Island communities. With a modular home building facility on the Island, we will be able to get more houses built on the Island for the Island.” - Economic Development, Innovation and Trade Minister Gilles Arsenault

The provincial housing strategy outlines 20 priority actions to achieve a vision for Prince Edward Island where all Islanders have access to adequate, affordable and suitable housing. This includes increasing the availability of housing by supporting the growth of modular construction in PEI to facilitate innovative approaches and housing solutions.

“We need to build more homes and look at new ways to build them if we are going to meet our current and future population growth and restore supply to the housing market,” said Minister of Housing, Land and Communities Rob Lantz. “Modular construction presents an opportunity to quickly and efficiently create new housing stock. We will continue to work with industry and across government to facilitate innovative approaches to housing solutions for residents of PEI.”

