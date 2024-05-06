Prime Minister hosts Cambodian Deputy PM

VIETNAM, May 6 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received in Hà Nội on May 6 visiting Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun, who is leading a high-level delegation to attend a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of Điện Biên Phủ Victory (May 7, 1954 – 2024) in Việt Nam.

Welcoming his guest, PM Chính said the historic victory is a common triumph of Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia, affirming Việt Nam's profound appreciation for the invaluable assistance of the Cambodian and Lao leaders and people for Vietnamese people’s revolutionary cause.

Việt Nam consistently prioritises strengthening the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Cambodia across all fields, with Party cooperation continuing to guide the development of the bilateral relationship based on solidarity, friendship, and mutual respect, he said.

Việt Nam wants to collaborate closely with Cambodia and other countries in the Mekong River basin in activities related to the sustainable use, management, protection, and development of the river based on the Mekong Agreement and regulations of the Mekong River Commission, ensuring the harmonisation of riparian countries’ interests.

The PM also expressed his wish for Cambodia to continue to address difficulties for people of Vietnamese origin and to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises investing and doing business in Cambodia.

Saying the upcoming Điện Biên Phủ Victory commemoration is a significant event for the three countries, Net Savoeun asserted that Cambodia values the enhancement of relations with Việt Nam and considers solidarity as their common victory.

The host and guest assessed that the Việt Nam-Cambodia ties have grown strongly in all fields.

They agreed to continue to strengthen the exchange of delegations and high-level contacts, coordinate to effectively implement agreements reached, and promote cooperation and economic connectivity, especially in the Việt Nam-Cambodia border economic zone.

It is necessary to adhere to the principle of not allowing hostile forces to use one's territory to harm the security and interests of the other, they said.

They pledged to resolve the countries’ demarcation of the remaining approximately 16 per cent borderline to build a border of peace, friendship, cooperation, and sustainable development. — VNS