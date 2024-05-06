Việt Nam to defend human rights record at UNHRC’s dialogue

VIETNAM, May 6 - GENEVA — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt will lead a Vietnamese delegation to a dialogue on Việt Nam's national report on human rights protection and promotion under the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)’s fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism on Tuesday.

The dialogue is expected to draw significant international attention, with nearly 140 countries registering to make statements and pose questions to the Vietnamese delegation.

The delegation plans to deliver a comprehensive overview of Việt Nam's human rights progress since the previous UPR review. This will include updates on relevant policies, legal frameworks, socio-economic development, and the current human rights situation in the country. Additionally, they will discuss progress on implementing recommendations accepted during the previous review and outline Việt Nam's future priorities and commitments regarding human rights.

Việt Nam's national UPR report for the fourth cycle was meticulously prepared, with a serious and transparent approach, covering comprehensive content on all human rights. It collected feedback from various central and local agencies, through multiple rounds of consultations with partner countries, non-Governmental organisations, research institutes, and numerous individuals both at home and abroad.

Việt Nam is currently serving its second term as a UNHRC member for the 2023-25 period and preparing for re-election for the 2026-28 term. — VNS