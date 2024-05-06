Get-together in Hungary marks 49th national reunification anniversary

VIETNAM, May 6 - PRAGUE — A get-together has been held in Budapest, Hungary, to mark the 49th anniversary of the liberation of the South and the national reunification (April 30, 1975-2024).

The event was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Association in Hungary and the Hungary-Việt Nam Friendship Association.

Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Hungary Vũ Quý Dương said the event is to show gratitude towards fallen soldiers and Hungarian veterans who participated in Việt Nam's struggle for national liberation and independence.

Botz Laszalo, chairman of the Hungary-Việt Nam Friendship Association, expressed his honour and pride to play a part in Việt Nam's reunification process as a member of the International Commission for Control and Supervision of the Paris Peace Agreement. He said he has witnessed the comprehensive development of the bilateral relationship which has been nurtured by generations of leaders and people of the two countries.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyễn Thị Bích Thảo expressed her thanks for great contributions of the peace-loving people in the world, including Hungarian friends in the struggle for national defence and construction. As many as 636 Hungarian military and civilian personnel participated in the International Commission for Control and Supervision of the implementation of the Paris Peace Agreement (Commissioner Quadrilateral Committee) from 1973 to 1975.

The annual event was a chance for the Vietnamese community in the host country learn more about Vietnamese history while strengthening the friendship between the two countries. — VNS