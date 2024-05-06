HCM City gathering marks Netherlands' National Day

VIETNAM, May 6 - HCM CITY — HCM City's Union of Friendship Organisations and Việt Nam-Netherlands Friendship Association on Monday held a gathering to commemorate the National Day of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (April 27).

In his remarks at the event, Chairman of the association Trần Trọng Dũng noted that establishing diplomatic relations in April 1973, the two countries have seen their relationship continuously developing and taking significant strides, including its upgrade to a comprehensive partnership in 2019.

He said the Netherlands is currently the largest European investor in the southern Vietnamese metropolis, pouring a total investment capital of over US$5.1 billion. The city is drafting an action plan to implement a new-phase memorandum of cooperation with the Netherlands in flood control and related areas.

Consul General of the Netherlands in HCM City Daniel Coenraad Stork stated that the cooperative relationship between the nations has been promoted in various fields, with recent highlights including visits to Việt Nam by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte last year and by a large Dutch economic delegation in March. A semiconductor company from the Netherlands has already established a presence at the Sài Gòn High-Tech Park, he said.

The Consulate General expressed his hope to continue maintaining and enhancing collaboration with the two municipal friendship union and association, contributing to the development of the Việt Nam-Netherlands friendship and cooperation. — VNS