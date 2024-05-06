Laos, Cambodia congratulate Điện Biên Phủ Victory’s 70th anniversary

VIETNAM, May 6 - HÀ NỘI — The Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the Central Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) have sent congratulatory messages to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory (May 7).

In its message, the LPRP Central Committee wrote that the victory at Điện Biên Phủ and successes on various fronts during the 1953-54 period created favourable conditions and advantages at the negotiation table, leading to the signing of the Geneva Accords on restoring peace in the three Indochinese countries: Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia, on the spirit of respecting each other's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Northern Việt Nam was completely liberated and embarked on socialism building, providing a significant impetus for the liberation of the South and national reunification.

The committee described the 1954 Điện Biên Phủ Victory as one of the great triumphs of the Vietnamese Party, army and people in the struggle against colonial invasion, a symbol of the combat alliance between the armies and people of Việt Nam and Laos, and a tremendous source of strength that led the struggle for national liberation of the Lao Party and people to victory.

The Lao Party, State, and people express profound gratitude and sincere thanks to the significant, invaluable, effective and timely assistance that the Vietnamese Party, State and people extended to Laos in the past as well as in the current cause of national defence, construction and development.

Meanwhile, the CPP Central Committee wrote that over the past seven decades, the glorious Điện Biên Phủ Victory, which resonated across the five continents and shook the globe, has been etched in the hearts of the Vietnamese people and international friends. It served as evidence of the solidarity and shared suffering among the three nations of Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos.

The CPP expressed its firm belief that under the sound leadership of the CPV led by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the Vietnamese people will achieve new and even greater accomplishments in realising the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

The CPP highly values the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries’ Parties, States and people under the motto "fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability”, it said. — VNS