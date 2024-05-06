Submit Release
PM offers incense to fallen soldiers in Điện Biên Phủ

VIETNAM, May 6 -  

ĐIỆN BIÊN – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính offered incense to heroes and martyrs at the A1 cemetery in Điện Biên Phủ city, the northern province of Dien Bien on May 6, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ  Victory (May 7).

Built in 1958 and subject to several repairs and upgrades, the cemetery is about 100m south of the historical site of Hill A1. It is the final resting place for 644 soldiers who fought heroically and sacrificed their lives during the historic Điện Biên Phủ  Campaign in 1954.

The Dien Bien Phu Victory 70 years ago was a triumph that resonated across continents and shook the world. Over 56 days and nights, from March 13 to May 7, 1954, Vietnamese soldiers and citizens, through relentless courage and determination, overcame a barrage of bombs and bullets to shatter France’s Navarre Plan, bringing an end to French colonial rule in Vietnam.

Scheduled from May 6-7, PM Chinh is set to partake in various significant events marking the anniversary. Notably, he will deliver a speech at the grand meeting in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, slated for May 7 morning at the Dien Bien provincial stadium.- VNS

