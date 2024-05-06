Routeware, Inc. to Launch Routeware Elements at Waste Expo 2024

PORTLAND, Ore., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routeware, Inc. , a leading provider of integrated technology solutions for the waste and recycling industry, is set to unveil updates to its product line for 2024 at Waste Expo in Las Vegas, NV, taking place from May 6-9, 2024.



“Waste collection is a complex challenge that requires our customers to develop the ability to respond quickly and efficiently to their customers, including environmental or operational changes affecting them daily,” said Paul Rafalowski, CEO at Routeware. “Our responsibility is to deliver management systems that are built for individual customer needs, simple to learn and use, and capable of connecting every aspect of the operation to simplify complexity.”

Routeware Elements for Waste Collection looks to simplify the way systems are implemented and operated, with a single, streamlined experience. By making it more intuitive for both internal and external users to access necessary functions and information, Routeware Elements looks to enhance efficiency, responsiveness, and overall performance.

Routeware Elements connects processes across routing, dispatch, drivers, customer service, and billing. Leveraging the immediate situational awareness offered by Routeware’s on-truck and in-cab technology, Routeware Elements provides transparency and precision to downstream functions and users.

“During the selection process, Routeware Elements stood out for its comprehensive functionality and ease of use,” said Will DeVoe, Manager at Parks & Sons. “We recognized its potential to enhance communication and coordination across our entire team. Our implementation experience has reinforced our decision and Routeware Elements has been welcomed by our team.”

Since partnering with K1 Investment Management in 2021, a firm specializing in high-growth enterprise software companies, Routeware has been able to advance its product development and expand its market presence. This includes the strategic acquisitions of Recyclist and Compliance Publishing. Routeware’s ability to launch products like Routeware Elements further underscores the company’s continued growth.

Routeware Elements for Waste Collection is currently available for selected market segments and will be widely available later in 2024. Visit Routeware at Booth 3614 at Waste Expo 2024 in Las Vegas.

About Routeware:

Routeware is a leading provider of waste collection management systems and in-cab technology to smart cities and private haulers. Routeware Elements for Waste Collection simplifies and connects processes across waste operations to improve performance and ease internal and external self-service. Routeware accelerates user learning, increases adoption and compliance, drives productivity, and engages residential and commercial customers to advance zero waste programs. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company has offices and customers throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. For more information, visit www.routeware.com .

About K1

K1 is a global investment firm that builds category-leading enterprise software companies. With over $14.9 billion of assets under management, K1 partners with strong management teams of high-growth technology businesses to help them achieve successful outcomes. With over 120 professionals, K1 and its operating affiliate, K1 Operations LLC, change industry landscapes with operationally focused growth strategies designed to rapidly scale portfolio companies. Since the inception of the firm, K1 has partnered with over 200 enterprise software companies including industry leaders such as accessiBe, Checkmarx, Comply, ControlUp, Emburse, Employ, Granicus, Onit, Rethink, Reveal, simPRO, Smarsh and Zapproved.

For more information, visit k1.com and follow K1 Investment Management on LinkedIn.

Erika Kempff, VP Marketing, ekempff@routeware.com