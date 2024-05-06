Discover the USDM (USD MAPPED TOKEN) Listing on XT

Singapore , May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

XT, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of USDM(USD MAPPED TOKEN) on its platform in the Main Zone (DeFi) and the USDM/USDT trading pair started from 2024-05-03 09:00 (UTC).

About USDM

USDM is an ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum layer-1 blockchain with a max supply of 6.5 billion tokens. USDM, a stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar, emerges as a solution that combines the stability of fiat currency with the security of blockchain technology. By leveraging blockchain's transparent and cryptographically secure global ledger, USDM provides individuals and organizations with a decentralized mechanism for value exchange built upon a familiar monetary foundation.

At the core of USDM's innovation lies its commitment to maintaining a one-to-one reserve ratio between the stablecoin and its underlying asset, the US Dollar. This methodology, meticulously crafted and executed on the Ethereum blockchain, ensures that every USDM token in circulation is backed by an equivalent amount of fiat currency. Through rigorous audit techniques such as Proof of Reserves, USDM guarantees transparency and upholds a steady exchange rate, instilling confidence among users navigating the volatile cryptocurrency market.

USDM also introduces a revolutionary security protocol by harnessing the Ethereum blockchain's smart contract technology. This not only enhances the platform's security features but also streamlines governance protocols, automating processes to ensure efficiency and trust. By integrating with Ethereum, USDM sets a new standard in security, mitigating risks associated with digital transactions and safeguarding against volatility and unauthorized access.

As stablecoins continue to gain prominence in the financial world, USDM stands out for its unwavering commitment to transparency. With fully auditable reserves, stakeholders can verify the one-to-one USD backing at any given time, fostering a culture of trust and accountability crucial for the success of a stablecoin. Empowering the global economy, USDM serves as a seamless and cost-effective vehicle for various financial transactions, bridging the gap between traditional fiat currencies and the digital economy.

In essence, USDM is not just a token of value but a symbol of innovation and reliability in the bustling marketplace of digital assets. By marrying the familiarity of the US Dollar with the potential of blockchain technology, USDM sets a new benchmark for what a digital currency should embody. As we navigate the complexities of the global financial ecosystem, USDM shines as a beacon of stability and trust in the digital age, heralding a future where the promise of secure, seamless transactions is already a reality.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , shared his thoughts on the listing of USDM tokens, highlighting its significance in the evolving landscape of digital assets. He remarked, "The addition of USDM to our platform marks a significant milestone in our commitment to offering users access to innovative and reliable financial instruments. USDM's purpose as a stablecoin anchored to the US Dollar aligns perfectly with our vision of providing stability and security in the cryptocurrency market."

About USD MAPPED TOKEN

Founded in 2020, the Monetary Token Foundation emerges as a pioneering force in the realm of financial innovation. Committed to reshaping the financial landscape, the foundation embodies a spirit of innovation, collaboration, and trust, offering accessible, efficient, and secure financial solutions tailored to the demands of the modern world.

At the heart of the foundation's mission is a steadfast commitment to transparency and customer service, laying the groundwork for a platform where individuals and businesses can thrive in the ever-evolving digital economy. Through strategic partnerships and integration with leading-edge technology, the foundation delivers a suite of services that are as reliable as they are revolutionary.

The foundation's flagship project, USDM, exemplifies its dedication to innovation and trust. By anchoring the stablecoin to the US Dollar and leveraging blockchain technology, USDM sets a new standard for stability and security in the cryptocurrency market. With a focus on transparency and audibility, the foundation ensures that every USDM token is backed by real-world reserves, fostering a culture of accountability essential for financial success.

Beyond USDM, the foundation's vision extends to empowering financial institutions, crypto exchanges, individuals, and businesses alike. By providing swift, secure crypto-fiat conduits and offering dependable, USD-equivalent mediums for transactions, the foundation enables seamless integration into the digital economy, driving innovation and facilitating growth.

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

