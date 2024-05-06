Entro Security Secures two Coveted Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2024

Entro wins Best Product in Identity Security and Market Leader in Machine Identity Management in the 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entro Security, the developer of an award-winning Non-Human Identity (NHI) and Secrets Management platform, is proud to announce it has won two awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.



Recognized for its contributions to cybersecurity, Entro Security has won the following categories:

Best Product - Identity Security

Market Leader- Machine Identity Management

“It’s an honor to receive recognition in not just one, but two categories by Cyber Defense Magazine, as they mark their 12th anniversary as a prominent cybersecurity news and information provider,” said Itzik Alvas, co-founder and CEO of Entro Security. “This achievement speaks to our team's mission of combatting secrets sprawl and protecting machine identities in the evolving cybersecurity landscape.”





Judges for the Global InfoSec Awards are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who award the most innovative and valuable cyber defense companies. They ensure that only the most exemplary solutions receive recognition, setting a high standard for excellence within the cybersecurity industry.

“Entro Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Entro Security will be hosting an executive cyber breakfast on May 7th from 9:00 to 11:00 am. Join a select group of global CISOs and tech leaders, along with Blumberg Capital, StageOne Ventures and Hyperwise Ventures at the Blumberg Capital offices located at 432 Bryant St., San Francisco.

You can find the full list of winners located here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/

About Entro Security

Entro Security is an award-winning pioneer of Non-Human Identities (NHI) and secrets lifecycle management. Unlike traditional methods that reactively scan for exposed secrets, Entro integrates seamlessly with an organization's existing vaults, secret creation locations and exposure locations, offering a single pane of glass that enables companies to securely access and manage non-human identities and secrets at scale. Headquartered in Boston and Tel Aviv, Entro was named a Cool Vendor by Gartner, was named Venafi’s Most Promising Machine and is a 2023 Globee Awards Winner for Startup Achievement of the Year. For more information, please visit https://www.entro.security.



About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

