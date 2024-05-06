BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American - DPSI), AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq – ADTH), Macatawa Bank Corporation (Nasdaq - MCBC), Shockwave Medical,…

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American - DPSI)

Under the terms of the agreement, DecisionPoint will be acquired by an affiliate of Barcoding Holdings, LLC (“Barcoding”), a portfolio company of Graham Partners, in an all-cash transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, DecisionPoint stockholders will receive $10.22 per share in cash for each share they hold. The investigation concerns whether the DecisionPoint Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq – ADTH)

Under the terms of the agreement, AdTheorent will be acquired by Cadent, LLC (“Cadent”). Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company’s common stockholders will receive cash consideration of $3.21 per share. The transaction represents an equity value for the Company of approximately $324 million. The investigation concerns whether the AdTheorent Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $3.98 for the Company’s shares.

Macatawa Bank Corporation (Nasdaq - MCBC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Macatawa will be acquired by Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”) (Nasdaq - WTFC) Each share of Macatawa common stock outstanding will be converted into the right to receive merger consideration paid in shares of Wintrust common stock based on Wintrust’s average trading price at closing determined in accordance with the merger agreement. The aggregate purchase price to Macatawa shareholders is currently estimated to be approximately $510.3 million, or $14.85 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Macatawa Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the offer from Wintrust provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq – SWAV)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Shockwave will be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE - JNJ). Johnson & Johnson will acquire all outstanding shares of Shockwave common stock for $335.00 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately $13.1 billion including cash acquired. The investigation concerns whether the Shockwave Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

