INTEL CORPORATION (NASDAQ: INTC) INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Intel Corporation

NEW YORK, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Intel Corporation (“Intel” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INTC) between January 25, 2024 and April 25, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Intel securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Intel Corporation Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

According to the Complaint, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the growth of Intel Foundry Services (“IFS”) was not indicative of revenue growth reportable under the Internal Foundry (“Foundry”) segment; (2) the Foundry experienced significant operating losses in 2023; (3) the Foundry experienced a decline in product profit driven by lower internal revenue; and (4) as a result the Foundry model would not be a strong tailwind to the Company’s IFS strategy.

On April 25, 2024, after the markets closed, Intel released its first quarter 2024 financial results, the first quarter reporting the Company’s results under the Foundry model. The results revealed the Company’s Foundry segment declined 10% compared to the same quarter last year, to a revenue of $4.4 billion.

On this news, Intel’s stock price fell $3.23 per share, or 9.2%, to close at $31.88 per share on April 26, 2024.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 3, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Investor Relations Manager

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(212) 951-2030

pallocco@bernlieb.com