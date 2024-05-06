Telesign Named Winner of the Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2024

Telesign Recognized for Cutting Edge Identity Verification

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA Conference -- Telesign , the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, today announced that it earned a Global InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) for “Cutting Edge Identity Verification.” The 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards were presented today during the RSA Conference.



“With cyber-fraud at record levels, Telesign is grateful to be counted by Cyber Defense Magazine as among the top companies innovating to create a safer digital environment for everyone,” said Telesign CEO, Christophe Van de Weyer. “The purveyors of fraud are innovating as well, especially in their use of AI to launch more sophisticated and frequent attacks. Cyber Defense Magazine plays an important role in helping InfoSec professionals and others understand the threat of digital fraud, and what can be done about it, and we’re proud to be part of that effort.”

Van de Weyer added that Telesign continues to invest in making end user verification easier for enterprises, with a single API that integrates the leading channels, such as SMS, Silent Verification, Push, email, WhatsApp, and more.

“Telesign embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The awards judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next-generation InfoSec solutions.

At RSA, Telesign will showcase its complete suite of Continuous Trust™ solutions, which secure communications, protect against fraud, and enable the digital economy by allowing companies and customers to engage with confidence. Telesign will also conduct Intelligence demos, where attendees will learn how to prevent fraud before it starts as a result of their innovative use of AI and machine learning. With Intelligence, dynamic risk recommendations are provided to help Telesign customers prevent fake users at scale, spot identity fraud, and more—all with just a phone number. Visit Telesign during RSA at booth #6477 in the Moscone Center.

About Telesign

Telesign provides Continuous Trust™ to leading global enterprises by connecting, protecting, and defending their digital identities. Telesign verifies over five billion unique phone numbers a month, representing half of the world’s mobile users, and provides insights into the remaining billions. The company’s powerful machine learning and extensive data science deliver identity risk recommendations with a unique combination of speed, accuracy, and global reach. Telesign solutions provide fraud protection, secure communications, and enable the digital economy by helping companies and customers to engage with confidence.

Learn more at www.telesign.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @Telesign.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that InfoSec knowledge is power.