JumpCloud Wins Best Identity and Access Management Solution at RSA Conference 2024

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has won the Global InfoSec Award for Best Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solution. Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) presented the award at the 2024 RSA Conference.



JumpCloud’s IAM solution was the top candidate out of other InfoSec companies ranging in size from startups to public companies. The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, and CEH certified security professionals. Each judge voted based on their independent review of the JumpCloud website and materials.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime,” said Yan Ross, global editor, Cyber Defense Magazine. “JumpCloud is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment.”

“JumpCloud continues to provide customers with a best-in-class IAM solution,” said Micha Hershman, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud. “We’re grateful for the industry professionals who honored JumpCloud with this award. This is a testament to our product, our team, and the customers adopting our open directory platform.”

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has been used by more than 200,000 organizations, including GoFundMe, Grab, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including General Atlantic, Sapphire Ventures, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

Learn more: https://www.jumpcloud.com/

Follow us: Blog | Community | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube | Resources

Click here to get started with JumpCloud

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53328a37-fd43-4000-8e12-f481b6e46238

Contact For JumpCloud Josie Judy press@jumpcloud.com For CDM Media Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive Email: marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468 International: 1-646-586-9545 Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com