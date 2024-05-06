Heart-Centered Leadership" Special Episode Explores Compassionate Leadership and Inspires Positive Change

OTTAWA, CANADA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a special episode titled "Heart-Centered Leadership," the "Conscious Leadership Conversations" radio show delves into the transformative power of leading from the heart. This episode, aired on April 16th, examines how compassionate leadership goes beyond traditional approaches, creating environments of trust, empathy, and purpose within organizations and communities.

Hosted by Claudia Ferryman, the episode explores how heart-centered leaders cultivate authenticity, prioritize human connections, and inspire positive change. From fostering inclusivity to championing social responsibility, the show examines the multifaceted dimensions of leading with compassion. The discussion aims to help teams move beyond judgment and blame to embrace curiosity, empathy, kindness, and accountability.

One of the highlights of the episode is an interview with Jeff Hohenkerk, President and CEO of Campbellford Memorial Hospital, who shares his inspiring story of embodying a heart-centered approach in leading organizations toward a more compassionate and meaningful service model, particularly in the face of the challenges currently facing healthcare.

The episode also addresses the balance between the human and business side of leadership, with a focus on understanding what drives creativity and problem-solving, and how leaders can best support their teams during times of change, stress, or disruption.

The "Heart-Centered Leadership part 2 " episode of "Conscious Leadership Conversations" airs on May 7th 10 AM Pacific on VoiceAmerica Business Channel. For more information, visit Heart-Centred Leadership (voiceamerica.com). For more information about Claudia Ferryman visit Rainmakerstrategies.org

About Conscious Leadership Conversations: Conscious Leadership Conversations is a radio show that explores the principles and practices of conscious leadership. Hosted by Claudia Ferryman, the show features interviews with thought leaders and experts who share insights and strategies for leading with authenticity, compassion, and purpose.