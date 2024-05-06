Submit Release
Clinical Congress 2024

Format Change

It’s important to note that we’ve changed the footprint for Clinical Congress. Instead of starting on Sunday and ending on Wednesday, Congress will begin on Saturday, October 19, and end on Tuesday, October 22. We will continue to provide you with the same high-quality programming, the same opportunity to earn CME credits, and the same opportunities for career development—all while spending fewer days away from your hospital, clinic, and patients. This is what you wanted—we heard you!

About Clinical Congress

The Clinical Congress is designed to provide individuals with a wide range of learning opportunities, activities, and experiences that will match their educational and professional development needs.

Objectives

By the conclusion of Clinical Congress, participants should be able to:

  • Apply new knowledge and ideas to improve their surgical practice
  • Adapt concepts and quality measures in support of research advancements
  • Enhance the quality of patient care

Conduct Policy

Review the Conduct Policy approved by the ACS Board of Regents.

 

