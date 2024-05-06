TYLin Strengthens Southern California Water Sector Leadership

Harmik Aghanian to lead strategic growth initiatives to serve more clients in key region

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TYLin, a globally recognized full-service infrastructure consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Harmik Aghanian as Vice President Growth, Southwest Water Sector. In this critical new role, Mr. Aghanian will lead the company’s Water Sector strategic growth initiatives in Southern California.

“We are excited to welcome Harmik — his extensive experience overseeing complex and high-profile infrastructure programs, as well as his proficiency in business expansion, operations, and client development across public and private sectors, make him an invaluable asset to our team and our clients,” said Michael Hope, PE, CME, TYLin Water Sector Leader, Americas. “His proven track record of driving growth within the California water sector will allow us to deliver our comprehensive, innovative water services to more clients in Southern California.”

Mr. Aghanian joins TYLin with nearly 25 years of experience in engineering and construction. Throughout his career, he has held senior positions at leading engineering firms, where he consistently exceeded project goals and spearheaded multimillion-dollar pursuits. Throughout the past several years, he managed client relationships with key water and wastewater agencies across Southern California and secured numerous multimillion-dollar contracts in new business. He has considerable experience with Alternative Delivery Projects including Progressive Design-Build (PDB) and Public-Private Partnership projects as both owner/agent and part of the PDB integration team.

His expertise spans a full range of water infrastructure projects, including wastewater treatment, conveyance, stormwater management, and reuse. He holds a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, both with an emphasis in Environmental Engineering, from California State University, Long Beach, and California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, respectively. He is a registered Professional Engineer in the State of California.

About TYLin

Founded in 1954, TYLin is a globally recognized, full-service infrastructure consulting firm committed to providing innovative, cost-effective, constructible designs for the global infrastructure market. With 3,600 employees working in 97 offices throughout the Americas, Asia, and Europe, the firm provides support on projects of varying size and complexity. TYLin is a member of Sidara, one of the world’s leading architecture, engineering, project management, and energy consultancy groups. For more information about the company, please visit www.tylin.com.

Attachment

Michael Luhning TYLin 618-606-2595 michael.luhning@tylin.com