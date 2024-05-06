Lee Enterprises to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

DAVENPORT, Iowa, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE) today announced its Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Mowbray, and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Millage, will hold a group presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti May Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on May 8-9, 2024.



The group presentation will begin at 2:30pm ET on May 8, 2024, and can be accessed live here. Lee Enterprises will also host virtual one-on-one with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, May 8-9, 2024. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

