The Week Ahead 06 – 12 May 2024

The European Parliament concluded the final plenary session of its 9th term on 25 April. The European elections are taking place on 6 – 9 June.

European Charlemagne Youth Prize. On 7 May, Parliament and the International Charlemagne Prize Foundation will award the 2024 European Charlemagne Youth Prize at a ceremony in Aachen. The prize is open to initiatives by young people aged 16-30 involved in projects that strengthen democracy and support active participation. EP Vice-president Marc Angel will attend the ceremony.

Elections campaign/”One month to go”. On 8 and 9 May, landmark buildings across the EU will be illuminated to mark Europe Day and the “one month to go” message for the elections.

Open Day in Luxembourg/Europe Day. On 9 May, the European Parliament’s seat in Luxembourg will invite citizens to visit its buildings and participate in different activities to commemorate the signing of the Schuman Declaration on 9 May 1950. As a reminder, the European Parliament in Brussels and other institutions are open to the public on Saturday 4 May.

President’s diary. On Monday EP President Roberta Metsola will sign partnership agreements between the European Parliament and public and private partners ahead of the European elections. On Wednesday, the President will be in Berlin.