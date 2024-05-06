Submit Release
Commission intends to close Article 7(1) TEU procedure for Poland

Today, the European Commission has finalised its analysis on the rule of law situation in Poland in the context of the Article 7(1) TEU procedure.

The Commission considers that there is no longer a clear risk of a serious breach of the rule of law in Poland within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Treaty on European Union.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “Today, marks a new chapter for Poland. After more than 6 years, we believe that the Article 7(1) procedure can be closed. I congratulate Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his government on this important breakthrough.”  

Poland has launched a series of legislative and non-legislative measures to address the concerns on independence of the justice system, it has recognised the primacy of EU law and is committed to implementing all the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union and the European Court of Human Rights related to rule of law including judicial independence.

Source European Commission - May 6, 24

