Jet by The Clever Baby Lands on Target.com Less Than Two Years After Launch

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In less than two years since its launch, The Clever Baby’s product Jet has successfully landed on Target.com.

The Clever Baby, a company dedicated to developing products that make parents' lives easier and more fun for babies, is excited to announce that its popular all-in-one baby teether and dispenser, Jet, is now available for purchase on Target.com. Jet, developed by Mike and Tricia Meyer, serial entrepreneurs and parents of six kids, is revolutionizing the way parents care for their babies. Crafted with the needs of both parents and babies in mind, Jet seamlessly integrates a baby teether and dispenser into one compact and versatile design. By combining these essential elements, Jet not only ensures ease and comfort in administering medicine and feeding purees, but simplifies the caring process for parents while bringing relief and joy to babies. “We're ecstatic to bring Jet to a wider audience through our partnership with Target.com," said Tricia Meyer, Co-founder of The Clever Baby. “Target is the perfect partner for us because, like us, they prioritize making life easier and bringing joy to families.”

Jet boasts several key features, including:

• All-in-one functionality: Jet serves as a medicine dispenser, baby food feeder and teether, offering convenience and versatility for parents.

• Easy medication delivery: With its accurate dispenser featuring both tsp and ml markings, Jet simplifies the process of giving medicine to babies.

• Mess-free feeding: Jet allows parents to measure and dispense baby food with ease, reducing mess and ensuring proper nutrition for babies.

• Soothing teething relief: Jet's innovative teether design provides comfort and relief to babies' sore gums, making it an essential tool for teething infants.

• Easy to grasp design: Jet's ergonomic shape and size make it easy for babies to hold onto.

• Raised surfaces for sensory stimulation: Jet's teether component is designed with raised surfaces, providing tactile stimulation to babies' gums and encouraging exploration and sensory development.

"Parents, caregivers and little ones love Jet, and we're thrilled to make it accessible to even more families through Target.com," said Meyer. Jet is now available for purchase on Target.com, providing parents with a convenient, unique and fun solution for their baby care needs.

For more information about Jet and The Clever Baby, please visit www.thecleverbaby.com.

About The Clever Baby: The Clever Baby is founded by serial entrepreneurs and parents of six kids, Mike and Tricia Meyer, and recently launched their first product Jet - a patented, innovative teether and dispenser all-in-one! Stay tuned for more clever products that make parenting easier and create magical moments for little ones! Learn more about The Clever Baby at www.thecleverbaby.com.

Media Contact:

Tricia Meyer

Co-Founder, The Clever Baby

tricia@thecleverbaby.com

708.421.1750 (cell)