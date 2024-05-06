The Benchmark Company Announces Upcoming Healthcare House Call VIRTUAL One-on-One Investor Conference

NEW YORK, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company is pleased to announce our upcoming Healthcare House Call VIRTUAL One-on-One Investor Conference happening on Tuesday & Wednesday, May 21st - 22nd, 2024. The conference offers our clients one-on-one and small group virtual meetings with the management of over 30 small and mid-sized healthcare companies.

“We are pleased to once again be able to host a virtual conference with over 30 dynamic growth healthcare companies, many of which are in our research coverage universe. We have found that hosting this event virtually allows for greater scheduling flexibility for both companies and investor clients participating,” said Benchmark President Richard Messina, adding, “This year, we are excited to announce that we are extending the conference to encompass 2 days and have added a select number of fireside chats. We hope you can participate.”

The Benchmark Company will be hosting:

Healthcare House Call VIRTUAL One-on-One Investor Conference

Tuesday & Wednesday, May 21st - 22nd 2024

9am – 3:40pm ET

Participating Companies include:

AbCellera Biologics Inc, Amedisys, AMN Healthcare Services, Astrana Healthcare Services, Augmedix Inc, Belite Bio Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, BioLife Solutions, Clene Inc., Codexis, Inc., Cross Country Healthcare Inc, Emergent Biosolutions Inc, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, Genelux Corp, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., Harvard Bioscience, Inc., Healthcare Services Group, Humacyte Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Medigene AG, Milestone Scientific, Modular Medical Inc, Movano Inc, Nano X Imaging Ltd, Nutex Health, OmniAb Inc, Quipt Home Medical, Repligen Corp, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Select Medical Holdings Corp, Surgery Partners, TriSalus Life Sciences Inc, VolitionRx Limited.

Clients may choose up to eight (8) meetings throughout the day.

To register, please visit the event page on Benchmark’s website: https://www.benchmarkcompany.com/4th-annual-healthcare-house-call-conference/

The Benchmark Company is a full-service investment banking firm offering a suite of corporate finance, advisory and institutional brokerage services. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

For further information about Benchmark please contact:

Elise Stern

Managing Director, Institutional Equities & Corporate Services

150 East 58th Street – 17th Floor | New York, NY 10155

D: 212-312-6747 | estern@benchmarkcompany.com

Member FINRA/SIPC