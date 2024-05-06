Submit Release
Monitoring and analyzing food prices

This web site contains latest information and analysis on domestic prices of basic foods mainly in developing countries, complementing FAO analysis on international markets. It provides early warning on high food prices at country level  that may negatively affect food security. All data used in the analysis can be found in the FPMA Tool.

Countries where prices of one or more basic food commodity are at abnormal high levels in main markets (identified by the Indicator of Price Anomalies), which could negatively impact access to food at national level

