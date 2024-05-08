Apples & Oranges Public Relations LLC Approved for New York State MWBE Re-certification

Notable Projects - Statues for Equality USA Launch

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apples & Oranges Public Relations (AOPR), an award-winning full-service publicity and brand awareness agency, today announced that it has been approved for re-certified for the Minority Women-owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) program by the New York State (NYS) Empire State Development's (ESD) Division of Minority and Women's Business Development. This recertification reaffirms AOPR's commitment to growth, integrity, and excellence in business practices.

The MWBE program, a commendable initiative by the NYS Empire State Development, is not just a certification but a powerful tool that recognizes and empowers businesses owned and operated by minority and women entrepreneurs.

"We are thrilled to have received recertification for the MWBE program from the NYS Empire State Development. This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to helping businesses grow and expand via long-term brand awareness strategy," said Amore Philip, CEO of AOPR.

For over a decade, AOPR has been and remains committed to providing value-added PR strategy, media buying, event publicity, and brand awareness for service-based brands, SMEs, and organizations who are at the growth stage, contributing positively to the economic landscape of the City & State of New York.

"I received excellent video editing services from Apples and Oranges on several videos about child welfare services. The titling and graphic work was attractive and effective. The work was submitted on time, and the editor and Ms. Philip were easy to work with." - NYC Child Services (ACS)

The recertification allows the agency to continue to compete for state contracts, access resources, and support its growth. Since becoming certified in 2014, AOPR has been awarded sub and prime contract work with the NYC Taxi & Limousine Commission, NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS), DSNY, and Administration for Children's Services (ACS).

The company's recertification for the MWBE program reinforces its position as a leader in the communications sector and exemplifies its unwavering dedication to excellence. To learn more, visit https://www.applesandorangespr.com.

