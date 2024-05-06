Statewide Expedition expanding its scope
Dr. Tom Mullikin, SC7 leader; Dr. Susan Johnson, MUSC Health; and Michelle McCollum, SC7's chief logistics officer; on the SC7 trail.
The storied Congaree River winds its way through the Congaree National Forest, one of SC7’s designated natural wonders of South Carolina.
SC7 Expedition 2024 nears the Midlands and CamdenCOLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearing Day-15 of the fifth annual SOUTH CAROLINA SEVEN (SC7) Expedition, SC7 officials are already in the preliminary stages of planning the itinerary of next year’s expedition.
“This year’s expedition has been an enormous success so far, and yet there’s so much more to go between now and the SC7-concluding Resiliency Conference for 2024 on May 22.,” said SC7 leader Dr. Tom Mullikin from the trail on Friday. “That said, we are now in the earliest stages of mapping out SC7 2025.”
The reasoning according to Mullikin, is that SC7 team leaders are constantly looking at ways to enhance and build on what has already been highly successful over the previous five years.
A joint venture between the Mullikin founded Global Eco Adventures (GEA) and the S.C. National Heritage Corridor, SC7 is a monthlong statewide expedition from the mountains to the sea involving a growing number of volunteers and outdoor enthusiasts, young and not-so-young – hiking, climbing, kayaking, rafting, and SCUBA diving – across South Carolina as they explore the Palmetto State’s seven named wonders and various on-trail and off-trail excursions in between.
The seven designated wonders of South Carolina include Sassafras Mountain; the Jocassee Gorges; the Chattooga River; the Congaree National Forest; the Edisto River; the Ashepoo, Combahee, and Edisto Basin – universally referred to as the ACE Basin; and Bull Island-Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge.
“SC7 offers something for everyone,” says Michelle McCollum, president of the S.C.National Heritage Corridor and SC7’s chief logistics officer. “And we’re only going to expand those offerings and increase awareness of what we are doing and the availability for all.”
Next year Mullikin and McCollum plan to expand the annual Eco Ball. The Eco Ball is GEA’s pre-expedition dinner and awards ceremony, which this year presented its Lifetime Achievement Award and an IRONMAN honor to Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Charles Bolden, U.S. Marine Corps, a former space shuttle astronaut and NASA administrator (director).
SC7 also plans to secure 150 schools in a sweeping statewide Earth Day litter cleanup, building on the success of this year’s successful schools-from-around the state litter cleanup.
SC7 will also hold its 2nd annual Resiliency Conference (this year slated for May 22 at Wild Dunes Resort in Charleston).
SC7 will speak to 15 AP Environmental Science High School Classes and hold at least four university forums.
SC7 2025 will feature a race with sets of teams that will travel along the foothills trail from the mountains to the Sea. Details for the race are still in the earliest planning stages.
SC7 continues this week as it winds its way into the South Carolina Midlands and beyond. Please see the SC7 Field Guide for full itinerary at – https://issuu.com/scnationalheritagecorridor/docs/24dfg_v.4_
Also visit https://www.southcarolina7.com/conference for additional information and sponsorship opportunities for the SC7 2024 Resiliency Conference.
Contact information: Michelle McCollum
SC7 Expedition
email us here