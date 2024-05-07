Lap of Love Celebrates 15 Years of Providing Compassionate, End-of-Life Veterinary Care
Lap of Love is the nation's leading provider of in-home veterinary hospice, euthanasia, telehospice, and pet loss support services.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia, the leading provider of compassionate, end-of-life care for pets, is celebrating its 15th anniversary. The company operates in 40 states with a team of more than 380 veterinarians. Started by Founder & CEO Dr. Dani McVety and Co-Founder & CIO Dr. Mary Gardner in 2009, Lap of Love has helped provide a peaceful passing to more than half a million pets.
"Reaching this milestone is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team,” Dr. McVety said. "Delivering in-home, end-of-life care to pet families for 15 years embodies not just our commitment to an exceptional standard of care but also our promise to provide a compassionate, peaceful experience for pets and the families who love them."
For 10 consecutive years, Lap of Love has received the Gator100 award, an esteemed recognition honoring the 100 fastest-growing University of Florida graduate-owned or led businesses. This accolade acknowledges Lap of Love's pioneering efforts in transforming veterinary end-of-life care through its in-home hospice and euthanasia services. Lap of Love continues to elevate the standard of end-of-life care for pets.
Lap of Love veterinarians help pet families navigate the last stage of their pet’s life through quality-of-life assessments, pain and anxiety management, and end-of-life consultations. The organization’s telehospice and in-home hospice services provide guidance to help families maintain a better quality of life for their pet. Through Lap of Love’s in-home euthanasia services, every pet is able to spend their final moments at home, where they are most comfortable. Complimentary Pet Loss Support services are also available for families experiencing the loss of a pet.
Lap of Love’s support center is available every day of the year, including weekends and holidays, from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm ET to answer questions from pet families and schedule appointments. Contact us at (855) 933-5683.
