ESGL Holdings Limited Schedules Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Company expects to report double-digit revenue growth for 2023, share strategy for 2024

SINGAPORE, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) (“ESGL” or the “Company”), a sustainable waste solutions provider whose mission is to upcycle industrial waste into circular products using innovative technologies and renewable energy, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss full year 2023 results on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

The Company expects to report double-digit revenue growth for 2023, reflecting its significant expansion in capacity. Management plans to share its plans to achieve continued growth and improved profitability and cash generation in 2024 by leveraging existing capacity and traction with new products introduced late in 2023.

“While ESGL faced certain headwinds in 2023 related to weak demand from the semiconductor sector and delays in capacity expansion, we go into 2024 with a high degree of confidence about our ability to deliver growth in a capital-efficient manner and capture the opportunities from our growing range of new products,” said Quek Leng Chuang, Chairman and CEO of ESGL. “We look forward to sharing the details with our shareholders in the upcoming earnings report and conference call.”

The earnings release and investor slides will be available on the investor relations website at https://ir.esgl.asia prior to the event.

The conference call webcast may be accessed in the “Events” section of the Company’s investor relations website under the “News & Events” header at https://ir.esgl.asia/news-events/events. The Company intends to make a replay available after the call for 30 days.

About ESGL Holdings Limited

ESGL Holdings Limited is a holding company incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands. At the forefront of driving sustainable waste management solutions, ESGL is dedicated to revolutionizing waste transformation, emphasizing innovative technology and a commitment to preserving the environment. ESGL conducts all its operations through its operating entity incorporated in Singapore, Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte. Ltd. For more information, including the company’s filings with the SEC, please visit https://esgl.asia.

Investor / Media Contact:

Crocker Coulson
CEO, AUM Media, Inc.
(646) 652-7185
crocker.coulson@aummedia.org

ESGL Contact:

Lawrence Law
Chief Sustainability and Growth Officer
ESGL Holdings Limited
(65) 6653 2299
lawrence.law@env-solutions.com


