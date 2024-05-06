Arctic Wolf Advances Security for Hybrid Workforces Through Integrations with Multiple Leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Providers

Arctic Wolf Platform further accelerates threat detection and response using SSE data from Cato Networks, Netskope, and Zscaler

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced that the Arctic Wolf Platform now supports integrations with Security Service Edge (SSE) solutions from Cato Networks, Netskope, and Zscaler. These integrations allow Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response customers to better operationalize their SSE investments and accelerate the ability to detect, respond to, and recover from advanced cyber threats targeting their organizations.



As hybrid work environments have become the norm, SSE solutions are rapidly gaining popularity with organizations of all sizes because they offer IT and cybersecurity teams a comprehensive approach to securing access to their web, cloud services, and private applications. SSE platforms converge multiple existing security capabilities including secure web gateways, cloud access security brokers, and zero trust network access into a unified, cloud-based solution, ensuring sensitive data and systems are secure regardless of device type or user location.

In the recently released Arctic Wolf Labs 2024 Threat Report, nearly half (46.3%) of incident response engagements conducted by Arctic Wolf last year were revealed to be caused by credential reuse or brute force attacks. To help prevent Arctic Wolf customers from falling victim to similar attacks, Arctic Wolf Labs developed a custom brute force attack detection model for select SSE integrations which leverages Arctic Wolf’s holistic visibility of a customer’s environment to identify and block credential stuffing and dictionary attacks faster and more accurately than standalone solutions.

“With organizations of all sizes increasingly embracing digital transformation and globally distributed workforces, Security Service Edge solutions are fast becoming the new frontline in a company’s cybersecurity perimeter,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer, Arctic Wolf. “Through our support and integration of multiple SSE solutions, not only is Arctic Wolf helping our customers better operationalize emerging security technologies, but also, we continue to expand our commitment to creating a full-service, turnkey cybersecurity platform that addresses the broadest possible set of use cases for our customers.”

The addition of support for Security Service Edge solutions adds visibility into an increasingly essential threat surface that the Arctic Wolf Platform can correlate with data from network, endpoint, cloud, identity, and human security sources to further accelerate protection against advanced cyber threats. When an Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response customer integrates their SSE data with the Arctic Wolf Platform, in addition to receiving enhanced threat detection and response capabilities, they will also unlock the ability to have their SSE-based security alerts investigated and triaged by Arctic Wolf’s industry-pioneering Concierge Security Team, as well as gain access to novel threat detections created by Arctic Wolf Labs that are powered by Arctic Wolf’s ability to correlate data across security tools from multiple vendors and attack surfaces.

To learn more about how Arctic Wolf can deliver the security outcomes modern businesses demand, visit https://arcticwolf.com/how-it-works/.

Supporting Quotes:

“We are excited to be working with Arctic Wolf. Traditionally, organizations have faced challenges due to blind spots across their WAN, internet, and cloud traffic, often caused by separate, siloed point solutions. Partnering with Arctic Wolf enables our mutual customers to close these blind spots. With the Cato API, Arctic Wolf has a unified connector through which they can ingest pre-normalized events encompassing all Cato capabilities from across the Cato SASE Cloud deployment. The unparalleled efficiency of the Cato API, in turn, allows Arctic Wolf to work more effectively and efficiently.” - Eyal Webber-Zvik, vice president of product marketing and strategic alliances, Cato Networks.

“Powerful insights and protection come from correlating raw data across multiple views and sources. This Arctic Wolf integration leverages Netskope’s unique information around, atypical, high risk, or malicious user engagement with cloud and SaaS resources, and turns that into actionable intelligence for modern SOC teams to benefit from. Through this partnership, customers get the best of both worlds - powerful protection from Netskope combined with actionable insights from Arctic Wolf.” - David Willis, vice president of technology alliances, Netskope.

