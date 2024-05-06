Cribl Joins Wiz Integration Program to Strengthen Security Posture with Data-Driven Insights

Cribl joins WIN; new integration delivers best-in-class cloud security and compliance adherence

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced a technology partner agreement with cloud security leader, Wiz . As a certified Wiz Integration (WIN) platform partner, Cribl customers can seamlessly integrate Wiz into existing workflows using Cribl Stream , the industry’s leading observability pipeline that enables users to extract the most value from their IT and security data.



“Bringing together Wiz’s cloud-native, agentless solution with Cribl’s vendor-agnostic data management solution ensures enterprises have a simple, cost-effective approach to remaining compliant and secure,” said Vlad Melnik, vice president of business development, alliances at Cribl. “This partnership equips more customers with complete choice and control over their IT and security data, which has become increasingly important as data volumes rapidly grow and cloud attack surfaces continue to expand.”

The powerful combination of Cribl Stream and Wiz offers customers the flexibility and visibility to easily enrich, deduplicate, and transform data to address gaps and speed up security investigations. Using Cribl Stream, teams can retrieve the precise data they need from the Wiz platform, format it for various destinations, and route it to multiple platforms, including configuration management database (CMDB), security information and event management (SIEM), security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), and extended detection and response (XDR). This cross-channel visibility ensures effective monitoring of risks and threat actor movement between environments. With the ability to easily move data, users have the flexibility to send data to a lower-cost storage solution while meeting retention requirements for business or regulation purposes.

"We are delighted to announce Cribl as a certified partner on the Wiz Integration (WIN) platform," said Oron Noah, head of product extensibility & partnerships at Wiz. "This partnership leverages Cribl Stream's advanced observability pipeline capabilities, enabling mutual customers to route crucial security data seamlessly across diverse platforms, including CMDB, SIEM, SOAR, and XDR. Cribl Stream gives customers the ability to combine Wiz’s security insights with the flexibility to manage security data efficiently across their preferred systems. Together, we are helping security teams drive efficiency and helping them maintain robust security, ensure compliance, and build in the cloud with confidence."

"As a company leveraging the relationship between Wiz and Cribl, we're enthralled by the seamless integration of cloud security and observability data management,” said Tyler King, director, threat operations & response, Sinclair Broadcast Group. “Wiz's powerful platform safeguards our cloud infrastructure, while Cribl efficiently channels and optimizes our logs, metrics, and traces. This integration has revolutionized our operations, granting us unparalleled visibility and control, enabling us to drive informed decisions effortlessly.”

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy. Customers use Cribl’s vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or in any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl’s product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream , the industry’s leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge , an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, Cribl Search , the industry’s first search-in-place solution, and Cribl Lake , a turnkey data lake. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

