AutoScheduler Introduces Centralized Warehouse Orchestration

AutoPilot Central Provides Aggregated, Bird’s Eye View Across Multiple Sites

AUSTIN, Texas, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI , an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, introduces Centralized Warehouse Orchestration, which gives companies a centralized view of multi-site data. Called AutoPilot Central, the solution enables supply chain executives to get an aggregated bird's eye view across multiple sites and, more importantly, rank them and take corrective action for areas out of service to mitigate risk across the network.



“With the pace at which warehouses introduce new technology and dynamically change, managing an operation has become overwhelming, especially since leading shippers with multiple sites often have different Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) at each location,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “AutoPilot Central provides a birds-eye view of multi-site data for centralized command and control of an entire distributed warehouse network. At the network level, the history and result of these plans can then be bubbled up to Directors and VPs of distribution to identify the potential flow issues that are going to occur inside of a network, which customers/shipments are at risk, and where action can be taken to avoid service failures.”

AutoPilot Central aggregates multi-site AutoScheduler data. Using predictive analytics, it enables top supply chain officers to rank the sites, quickly see which areas across the network are out-of-tolerance or at risk and take corrective action to mitigate risk before chaos happens.

With AutoPilot and AutoPilot Central, leaders can:

Reduce planning time by 97%

Increase productivity per headcount by 16%

Reduce inventory waste by 13%

Reduce intra-campus transportation costs by 31%

Double cross-docking utilization

Optimize labor planning

Aggregate multi-site data for centralized warehouse optimization and risk mitigation



AutoScheduler will demonstrate AutoPilot Central at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ in Booth 218. In a presentation today at 1:10 PM in the Logistics Village Theatre, AutoScheduler will share how to pivot the current warehouse landscape to calm the chaos and deliver the operational agility companies require. The company will showcase how leaders like P&G and PepsiCo have rolled out these technologies to create more productive sites and increase visibility into future service levels.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G and implemented at P&G, Unilever, General Mills, and others, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, email info@autoscheduler.ai .