RESEARCH FRONTIERS TO HOST FIRST QUARTER 2024 CONFERENCE CALL

WOODBURY, NY, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Research Frontiers will host a conference call at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 9, 2024 to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, as well as recent developments.



Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO

Date/Time: Thursday, May 9, 2024, 5:30 PM ET ( please note new start time )

) Dial-in Information: 1-888-334-5785

Questions: Email to Questions@SmartGlass.com

Replay: Available on Friday, May 10, 2024 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/



About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT

Joseph M. Harary

President and CEO

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

Info@SmartGlass.com