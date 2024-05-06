Sugar-Free Ice Cream Market Forecast: Reaching $7,355.0 Million by 2030

Sugar-Free Ice Cream Market

Growing health consciousness and rising demand for low-calorie treats drive market expansion.

Sugar-free ice cream offers a guilt-free indulgence, catering to health-conscious consumers.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Sugar-Free Ice Cream Market by Type, Flavor, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global sugar-free ice cream market size is expected to reach $7,355.0 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Sugar-free ice cream is a special type of ice cream made by substituting sugar with sugar alcohol. Sugar alcohols are compounds derived from sugar which resemble sugar in terms of both taste and appearance but contain fewer calories. Xylitol, erythritol, sorbitol, and maltitol are few popular sugar alcohols that may be used to make sugar-free ice cream.

People perceive sugar-free ice cream as a healthier alternative to regular ice cream due to fewer calories and fewer negative health effects. This is a key factor propelling the growth of the sugar-free ice cream market globally. Moreover, increase in prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease is boosting the demand for sugar-free ice cream. Around 1.5 million deaths were recorded across the globe that were directly associated with diabetes. Therefore, increase in health consciousness, rise in trend of living an active & healthy lifestyle, and surge in demand for healthy food coupled with high disposable income act as the key driving forces of the global sugar-free ice cream market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐫-𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 :

𝐀𝐦𝐮𝐥

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐧-𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐬

𝐁𝐞𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬, 𝐋𝐋𝐂

𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐦𝐨𝐫

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲

𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬

𝐍𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐥é 𝐒.𝐀

𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐲

𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫

𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

In addition, increase in popularity of sugar-free ice cream among diabetic & health-conscious people notably contributes to the growth of the sugar-free ice cream market. This is attributed to the fact that sugar-free ice cream is a rich source of vitamins A, B-6, B-12, C, D, and E. Moreover, it is a rich source of minerals like calcium and phosphorous. Consuming ice cream provides energy and stimulates brain. Therefore, these nutritional and health benefits are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growing demand for sugar-free ice cream globally.

According to the sugar-free ice cream market trends, the availability of a wide range of flavors in the market is attracting a large consumer base and helping to serve customers based on their tastes and preferences. According to the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and mint chip are the most preferred sugar-free ice cream flavors across the globe, due to their deliciousness and ability to enhance the taste of other treats and desserts.

However, the sugar-free ice cream industry was negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rumors and misconceptions further ruined the demand for the sugar-free ice creams on the market. For instance, consuming ice cream can make an individual susceptible to the COVID-19 virus, as one can catch a cold. Furthermore, the rise in prices of inputs such as packaging materials and freight reduced profitability during the pandemic. Moreover, the closure of production facilities, disruptions in the supply chain, and rise in unemployment rates during the pandemic adversely affected the sugar-free ice cream market.

As per the sugar-free ice cream market forecast, the Asia-Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth owing to factors such as rising disposable income, growing health consciousness, and rising consumer awareness regarding low-calorie consumption.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

The market was valued at $2,524.5 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $7,355.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

By flavor, the salted caramel segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on form, the pint segment was valued at $924.0 million, accounting for 36.6% of the global sugar-free ice cream market share.

In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America and is projected to reach $928.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

