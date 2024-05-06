Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market To Incur Rapid Extension During 2020 – 2027

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Report

Rise in demand for healthcare PPE to protect the healthcare personnel involved in the treatment of Covid-19 patients augments the growth of the global healthcare PPE market. ” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare personal protective equipment (PPE) market, as reported by Allied Market Research, experienced substantial growth in recent years. In 2019, it generated $12.9 billion and is projected to reach $33.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a notable CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Several factors contribute to this growth. The surge in demand for healthcare PPE, particularly amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, has significantly boosted market expansion. Investments from both public and private sectors to meet this demand have also fueled market growth. However, concerns about the environmental impact of PPE materials pose a challenge, although the development of bio-based healthcare PPE kits presents promising opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the demand for healthcare PPE globally. North America and Europe have relied on outsourcing PPE production to countries like China and Malaysia, leading to disruptions in the supply chain due to lockdown measures. The increased need for N95 and surgical masks for infection prevention has been a major driver of market growth.

In terms of product segmentation, protective clothing, including coveralls, gowns, and scrubs, dominated the market in 2019. However, the respiratory protection segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the widespread use of face masks, especially in response to COVID-19.

Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019 and are projected to maintain this position throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the easy availability of healthcare insurance services.

Geographically, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance due to advanced healthcare systems and stringent regulations regarding PPE usage. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by increased affordability of primary healthcare services and infrastructure investments.

Key players in the market include Med-Con Pty Ltd., Ansell Limited, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Cantel Medical Corporation, Cardinal Health, 3M Company, Owens & Minor Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Medline Industries Inc., and Medisca Pharmaceutique Inc.

