Geomarketing Market Size Expansion to Drive Significant Revenues in the Future | Google llc., IBM, Oracle, Microsoft
WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global geomarketing market was pegged at $11.4 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $78.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.
Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09915
Covid-19 scenario:
The geomarketing market witnessed stable growth during the Covid-19 pandemic due to surge in digital penetration during the lockdown period. Moreover, the strict social distancing policies and surge in adoption of work-from-home culture increased the demand for geomarketing services.
The increase in adoption of location-based services by several sectors such as transportation, manufacturing, government agencies, energy, natural resources management, and e-retail due to Covid-19 restrictions boosted the growth of the market.
During the pandemic, people become more inclined toward e-commerce, and companies focused on accelerating digital transformation. This positively affected the growth of the market.
The report segments the global geomarketing market on the basis of offering, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.
Buy Full Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geomarketing-market/purchase-options
The global geomarketing market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period.
The global geomarketing market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Adobe, Cisco Systems, Inc., CleverTap, ESRI, Galigeo, Google LLC., HYP3R, Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, PlotProjects, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Saksoft, Salesforce, Inc., Software AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Xtremepush.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09915
The report analyzes these key players in the global geomarketing market. These companies have adopted several strategies including expansion, new product launches, and partnerships to increase their market penetration and maintain their foothold in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1 : INTRODUCTION
Chapter 2 : EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Chapter 3 : MARKET OVERVIEW
Chapter 4 : GEOMARKETING MARKET, BY OFFERING
Chapter 5 : GEOMARKETING MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE
Chapter 6 : GEOMARKETING MARKET, BY LOCATION TYPE
Chapter 7 : GEOMARKETING MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
Chapter 8 : GEOMARKETING MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
Chapter 9 : GEOMARKETING MARKET, BY REGION
Chapter 10 : COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Chapter 11 : COMPANY PROFILES
Chapter 12 : KEY INNOVATORS
LIST OF TABLES
LIST OF FIGURES
Trending Reports:
Airline Technology Integration Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airline-technology-integration-market-A31392
Software Defined Perimeter Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/software-defined-perimeter-market-A53609
Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/communication-platform-as-a-service-cpaas-market-A47370
Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/refurbished-and-used-mobile-phones-market-A53443
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports Insights” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research