Biometric Sensors Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2030 - Thales Group, IDEX ASA, Infineon, etc

Biometric Sensors Market Size

Biometric Sensors Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period (2021 –2030)

The global biometric sensors market is set to grow due to identity threats, touchless fingerprint tech, and the popularity of wearable devices.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biometric sensors market share in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the population and adoption of enhanced technologies in smart infrastructure in developing countries such as India, China, and Indonesia. Also, various product launches and advancements in technologies in the market anticipate huge growth in the Asia-Pacific market. the global biometric sensors market size was valued at $1.15 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $3.31 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The North America region is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market during the forecast period, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.

A biometric sensor is an identification and authentication device that uses automated methods of verifying or recognizing the identity of a living person, based on the physical attribute. These attributes include fingerprints, facial images, Iris, and voice recognition. Generally, the sensor reads or measures light, temperature, speed, electrical capacity, and other types of energy. Different technologies are applied to get the conversation using sophisticated combinations, networks of sensors, and digital cameras.

Many physical characteristics of a person, such as a face, iris, and fingerprints, are scanned by a biometric sensor and are converted to a digital image using an analog-to-digital converter. This digital information is stored in a memory and is used to verify or authenticate the identity of the person.

In the current modernized digital world, security threats are on a rapid rise. The global financial and banking sectors are interconnected via the Internet and the data related to consumers is highly confidential and prone to cyber-attacks. The current security systems implemented by organizations have multiple loopholes and are unsecured against high-level cyber-attacks. Further, the surge in demand for touchless fingerprint technology drives the biometrics sensors market.

Prominent factors that impact the biometric sensors market growth include the rise in several identity threats, the emergence of touchless fingerprint technology, and the growth in the popularity of wearable devices, such as smartwatches and smart bands. However, the high cost of biometric technology and easy availability of alternative cheap non-biometric technologies restrict the market growth. On the contrary, the growing concerns related to privacy breaches are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to affect the biometric sensors industry during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Biometric Sensors industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

CROSSMATCH Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu

Fulcrum Biometrics

Thales Group

IDEX ASA

Infineon Technologies

NEC Corporation

Precise Biometrics AB

SAFRAN S.A.

ZKTECO Inc.

Based on region, the biometric sensors market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is dominating the market, due to an increase in demand for smart weapons, and most of the smart weapons use biometric sensor technology, which further stimulates the demand for biometric sensors. The overall biometric sensors market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted global economies, resulting in workforce & travel restrictions, supply chain & production disruptions, and reduced demand & spending across many sectors. A sudden decline in infrastructure development is expected to hamper the growth of the market share.

The biometric sensors market revenue witnessed a decline in its growth rate, owing to delayed projects, which led to a substantial impact. Furthermore, market players are investing in the R&D of biometric sensors, owing to an increase in governmental initiatives globally. Therefore, the biometric sensors market size is anticipated to gain momentum by the end of 2022.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- In 2020, the voice scan segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

- The thermal sensors segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

- Germany was the major shareholder in the European biometric sensors market, accounting for approximately 25% share in terms of revenue in 2020.

