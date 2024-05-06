Premier Personal Injury Firm in Texas Chooses Techifox as Paid Search Partner
We are honored to be chosen by such a prestigious law firm as the paid search partner.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Techifox, a leading lawyer PPC agency renowned for its expertise in managing PPC ads for numerous prominent PI lawyer firms, announces its partnership with a premier personal injury law firm based in Texas. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional results, Techifox continues to establish itself as a trusted partner in the legal marketing industry.
Techifox boasts an impressive portfolio of success stories and has become a go-to PPC marketing agency for law firms. Working with multiple law firms that have recovered billions of dollars for their injured clients, delivered over 55,000 PI leads, and added more than $60 million to the revenues of their attorney clients, Techifox's track record speaks volumes about its ability to drive tangible results.
The recent partnership with the top personal injury law firm in Texas marks another significant milestone for Techifox. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Dallas-Fort Worth, the law firm has been providing dedicated legal representation to the community for over three decades. With 14 offices strategically located throughout Texas, the firm ensures accessibility and availability for injured victims 24/7.
"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Techifox," said David, Founder of the premier personal injury law firm. " We were looking for a law firm PPC agency that could help us reach more accident victims and help them find justice. Techifox’s unparalleled expertise in lawyer PPC and demonstrated track record of delivering results make them an ideal partner for us. We are confident that this collaboration will further strengthen our ability to serve the needs of injured individuals across Texas."
Techifox is equally excited about the collaboration. "We are honored to be chosen as the PPC partner by such a prestigious law firm," remarked Atul Sharma, Founder at Techifox. "Our team is committed to leveraging our expertise and resources to support the firm's objectives and drive meaningful results. Together, we look forward to making a positive impact in the lives of individuals seeking justice and compensation for their injuries."
For more information about Techifox and its legal PPC services, visit https://www.techifox.com/ppc-services-for-law-firms/ or contact their media team to schedule a 30-minute FREE consultation.
About TechiFox:
TechiFox is a leading PPC marketing agency specializing in providing cutting-edge solutions for law firms and legal professionals. With a team of seasoned experts and a passion for innovation, TechiFox empowers law firms to thrive in the digital age by delivering exceptional results through advanced PPC marketing strategies.
