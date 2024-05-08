Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Predictive Toxicology Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Predictive Toxicology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Predictive Toxicology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $1.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Predictive Toxicology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the artificial intelligence (ai) in predictive toxicology market size is predicted to reach $1.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9%.

The growth in the artificial intelligence (ai) in predictive toxicology market is due to the increasing demand for efficient and ethical drug discovery processes. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence (ai) in predictive toxicology market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence (ai) in predictive toxicology market include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Eurofins Scientific SE, Wuxi AppTec, Charles River Laboratories International.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Predictive Toxicology Market Segments

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Other Technologies

• By Toxicity Endpoints: Genotoxicity, Hepatotoxicity, Neurotoxicity, Cardiotoxicity, Other Toxicity Endpoints

• By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Chemical And Cosmetics, Contract Research Organizations, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global artificial intelligence (ai) in predictive toxicology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14253&type=smp

Artificial intelligence (AI) in predictive toxicology refers to the use of artificial intelligence techniques to analyze biological, chemical, and environmental data to predict the potential toxicity of chemicals and compounds. It is used to expedite chemical safety assessments, predict drug toxicity, and prioritize chemicals for further testing.

Read More On The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Predictive Toxicology Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-predictive-toxicology-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Predictive Toxicology Market Characteristics

3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Predictive Toxicology Market Trends And Strategies

4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Predictive Toxicology Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Predictive Toxicology Market Size And Growth

……

27. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Predictive Toxicology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Predictive Toxicology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-diagnosis-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-operating-room-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-clinical-trials-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Medical Component Manufacturing Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027