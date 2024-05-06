Plant Growth Regulators Market Size & Share, Growth Analysis, Opportunities and Future Developments

Chicago, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant growth regulators (PGRs) are natural or synthetic compounds that can influence various aspects of plant growth and development. They act as chemical messengers within the plant, similar to hormones in animals. PGRs can be found in various parts of the plant, including roots, stems, leaves, flowers, and fruits. The global plant growth regulators market is estimated at USD 3.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

There are some main classes of plant growth regulators:

Auxins: Auxins are known for promoting cell elongation, root initiation, and stem development. They also play a role in apical dominance, which is the phenomenon where the main bud at the tip of a stem inhibits the growth of side buds.





Gibberellins: Gibberellins are a group of PGRs that promote stem elongation, seed germination, and leaf growth. They also play a role in flowering and fruit development.





Cytokinins: Cytokinins are involved in cell division and differentiation. They can promote shoot growth, bud formation, and leaf expansion.





Cytokinins are involved in cell division and differentiation. They can promote shoot growth, bud formation, and leaf expansion. Ethylene: Ethylene is a gas that is produced by plants and can affect many aspects of growth and development. It can promote fruit ripening, leaf abscission (dropping), and flower senescence (wilting).

Gibberellins: Leading the Charge in Growth Efficiency

Among PGR types, gibberellins are poised for the most significant growth. These regulators play a critical role in various plant processes, from seed germination to fruit development. As agricultural practices shift towards efficiency and sustainability, the demand for PGRs that enhance crop yield and quality is escalating. Gibberellins address this need by promoting faster and more consistent growth, ultimately improving crop productivity and marketability.

Furthermore, the cultivation of high-value crops like fruits, vegetables, and ornamentals necessitates precise control over growth patterns to meet market standards. Gibberellins empower growers to achieve this by stimulating desired growth and optimizing plant performance throughout the crop cycle. With heightened awareness among farmers about the benefits of PGRs, coupled with government initiatives supporting sustainable agriculture, the gibberellins market is experiencing significant growth.

Fruits and Vegetables: A Booming Segment Fueled by Consumer Demand

The fruit and vegetables segment are expected to register the highest growth rate within the PGR market. This surge is primarily driven by the ever-increasing global demand for these products. Population growth, urbanization, and rising health consciousness among consumers are key factors pushing this demand.

To meet this growing appetite, farmers are increasingly adopting advanced agricultural practices, including the use of PGRs. These regulators enhance the yield, quality, and shelf life of fruits and vegetables. As consumers become more discerning, demanding high-quality, blemish-free produce with longer shelf life, PGRs play a crucial role in achieving these quality standards.

The diverse range of fruits and vegetables, from delicate berries to hearty root vegetables, each with unique growth requirements and challenges, necessitates tailored PGR solutions. This demand for specialized products is expected to propel innovation and investment in research and development within the PGR industry, further accelerating the growth of the fruit and vegetables segment.

Water-Dispersible & Water-Soluble Granules: The Convenient and Efficient Choice

The water-dispersible and water-soluble granules segment is anticipated to dominate the PGR market due to their superior handling and application advantages over other formulations like liquids or powders. These granules offer greater stability and ease of use. Their water-dispersible nature allows for uniform distribution when mixed with water, ensuring consistent application across fields, which is vital for optimal plant growth and yield.

Water-soluble granules dissolve quickly and completely, eliminating the risk of clogging spray nozzles or uneven application. This characteristic translates to enhanced application efficiency, saving time and resources for farmers. Additionally, these granules often come in pre-measured packaging, facilitating accurate dosing, and minimizing the risk of over or under-application. This precision is essential for maximizing the efficacy of PGRs while minimizing potential damage to crops or the environment.

Asia Pacific: A Region Poised for Rapid Growth

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth in the PGR market. This growth can be attributed to the region's diverse climates and agricultural landscapes, spanning from tropical to temperate zones. This ecological variety enables year-round cultivation of a wide variety of crops, driving the need for specialized PGRs tailored to distinct crop varieties and growth conditions.

The region's vast population actively involved in agriculture further amplifies the demand for PGRs. Governments in Asia Pacific are actively prioritizing agricultural modernization and food security initiatives to meet the needs of their growing populations. These efforts include promoting sustainable farming practices and technological advancements, which further bolster PGR utilization.

Additionally, there's a notable shift towards intensified and commercialized farming methods in the region, with a particular focus on high-value crops like fruits, vegetables, and floriculture. To satisfy both local and international market demands for top tier produce, growers increasingly rely on PGRs to enhance yields, uniformity, and post-harvest attributes. This collective scenario positions the Asia Pacific region as a frontrunner in the plant growth regulators market, attracting significant interest from industry stakeholders and investors.

Plant Growth Regulators Market Ecosystem

BASF SE (Germany)

Corteva Agriscience (US)

Syngenta Group (Switzerland)

FMC Corporation (US)

Nufarm (Australia)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India)

UPL (India)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Sipcam Oxon Spa (Italy)

De Sangosse (France)

DHANUKA AGRITECH LTD (India)

Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Zagro (Singapore)

The plant growth regulators (PGR) market is experiencing growth driven by several key trends:

Rising Demand for Food and High-Value Crops: A growing global population and increasing demand for nutritious food are pushing the agricultural sector for higher yields. PGRs are seen as a way to improve crop productivity, especially for high-value crops like fruits, vegetables, and oilseeds.





Focus on Sustainable Practices and Organic Farming: Consumers are more aware of the environmental impact of conventional agriculture and are demanding sustainable practices. PGRs can play a role here by improving resource efficiency and reducing reliance on chemical fertilizers. There's also a rise in organic farming, which is creating a demand for naturally derived PGRs.





Mitigating Environmental Stress: Climate change is posing challenges for agriculture, with extreme weather events and unpredictable conditions. PGRs can help plants become more resilient to these stresses, such as drought, heat, and salinity.





Climate change is posing challenges for agriculture, with extreme weather events and unpredictable conditions. PGRs can help plants become more resilient to these stresses, such as drought, heat, and salinity. Labor Savings and Improved Plant Quality: PGRs can be used to regulate plant growth, reducing the need for manual pruning and trimming. This can lead to significant labor cost savings for farmers. Additionally, PGRs can improve the overall quality of plants, leading to better yields and higher market value.

