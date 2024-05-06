Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market: Driving the Future with a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030

Rise in developments in advanced memory products will create opportunities for semiconductor assembly equipment.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Increase in electronics products’ demand, surge in demand for hybrid circuits for medical, photonics, military, and wireless electronics applications, and rise of the semiconductor industry drive the growth of the global semiconductor assembly equipment market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in utilization of LED circuits creates new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global semiconductor assembly equipment market generated $3.59 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $8.16 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Market Outlook:

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global semiconductor assembly equipment market based on product type, supply chain process, end user industry, and region.

Based on product type, the inspection and dicing equipment segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. The research analyzes the segments including die-attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, and plating equipment.

Based on end user industry, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than half of the global semiconductor assembly equipment market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead position by 2030. In addition, this region is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Market Driviers:

Technological advancements in UV lithography equipment will provide significant semiconductor assembly equipment market growth. EUV is a chip manufacturing technique that employs a spectrum of ultraviolet wavelengths. As a result, manufacturers are using EUV machines to assemble semiconductors. For example, ASML announced in February 2019 that it had delivered 18 high-end lithography equipment to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for $2.16 billion. Technical developments, such as the utilization of plasma laser as a light source in EUV lithography device to create high-quality wavelengths, are always available to companies. This will help foundry operators save money on maintenance and operations.

Leading Players:

Leading players of the global semiconductor assembly equipment market analyzed in the research include Alsil Material, ASML Holdings N.V., Applied Materials Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Intel Corporation, Samsung Group, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Teradyne Inc., Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., and Tokyo Electron Limited.

Key Segments

By Product Type

Inspection & dicing equipment

Die-attach equipment

Wire bonding equipment

Plating equipment

By Supply Chain Process

IDM

OSAT

Foundry

By End-user Industry

Consumer electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

IT & telecommunication

Others

